Home of late ‘Glee’ actor Naya Rivera goes on market in California for $2.7 million

The late Naya Rivera’s home is now on the market for $2.7 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

The California house that was owned by late actor Naya Rivera, who accidentally drowned in July, is on the market for $2,695,000, the listing on Realtor.com said.

Front Screen grab from Realtor.com

The four bedroom, three bathroom estate resides in the Los Feliz neighborhood and was purchased by Rivera in 2018 for $2.6 million, multiple outlets including Metro reported.

Staircase Screen grab from Realtor.com

Some of the house’s highlights include a designer open kitchen, French classic living room, natural white oak hardwood floors, a laundry room and an oversized patio.

Office Screen grab from Realtor.com

On the second story, the primary bedroom comes with architectural ceilings and a farmhouse primary bathroom.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The downstairs bedroom/office connects with one of three bathrooms with designer high end finishes such as Cle handmade tile and stylish wallpaper on the ceiling,” the listing said. “This smart home has a Sonos sound system and dual pane iron clade windows throughout. Outside, lush landscaping surrounds the home and there is a new glistening pool and built-in BBQ for entertaining, plus a massive driveway with a detached two-car garage for complete convenience.”

Rivera tragically drowned after going for a swim with her 5-year-old son Josey in Lake Piru, Calif. It was reported that Rivera had “mustered enough energy” to get her son back onto the pontoon boat she had rented for the afternoon, but didn’t have the energy to save herself.