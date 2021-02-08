Thief smashes car window in middle of San Francisco traffic, snatches bag, video shows

Twitter

Dashcam video showed a person jumping out of a car in the middle of San Francisco traffic on Friday, smashing another car’s window and stealing a bag from inside, police said.

San Francisco police said they’re investigating the incident from Friday afternoon, which was captured and shared on Twitter, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The bag that was stolen was filled with camera and drone equipment, police said.

A Tesla dashcam video, which a third driver posted on Twitter Saturday, shows the suspect in the back of a Honda as it approaches a Prius while waiting to enter the ramp to Interstate 80. The person then jumps out of the Honda and smashes the back window of the Prius before pulling a large black bag from the car.

In the final moments of the video, the suspect can be seen rushing back into the Honda and speeding away as two people get out of the Prius.

Real estate photographers told KGO that they had come from a photo shoot when they “noticed someone following them.”

The couple said they filed a police report and that $7,000 worth of equipment was stolen.