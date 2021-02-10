‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano compares political climate to Nazi Germany on Instagram

Gina Carano arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. Carano is under fire Wednesday after she compared the U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gina Carano, one of the stars of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” is under fire Wednesday for several posts she made on Instagram.

The remarks, which have since been deleted, led to #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Carano has portrayed Cara Dune on both seasons of the popular Disney Plus series within the Star Wars universe.

In one of her posts, the conservative-leaning celebrity compared being a Republican in the United States to being a Jew in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano said in the post, Variety reported. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

She also deleted a post showing a person wearing many face masks around their face with the caption, “Meanwhile in California,” according to Variety.

Wednesday is not the first time #FireGinaGarano has trended on Twitter. In September, she was accused of mocking transgender people on the social media platform.

“They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop,” Carano tweeted, according to The Independent.

She has also alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and had other posts ridiculing the use of face masks to protect against COVID-19, Insider and Yahoo reported.

During a January interview with YouTube personality Drunk C3PO, Carano said she will not let her critics silence her, Fox News reported.

“People need to be OK with having conversations,” she said in the interview, according to Fox News. “With having difficult conversations, with having different opinions. What’s wrong with having a different opinion? Why does everybody have to straight go to demoralizing because maybe they just didn’t think the way you did?”

As she came under fire Wednesday, people again called for her removal from “The Mandalorian.”

“That moment when a transphobic, antisemitic, police bootlicker, covid denier and Trump supporter plays a character who fought her whole life against oppression and tyranny. Lucasfilm should be ashamed. Fire her,” one Twitter user said.

“I’m not about to support a franchise whose star compares being a Republican to being a victim of the Holocaust, sorry,” another Twitter user remarked.

“#FireGinaCarano for believing racism isn’t real, for mocking trans pronouns, for spreading covid conspiracy theories, for supporting the white house insurrection, for being anti-mask, for posting anti-Semitic pics and comparing being a Trumper to being Jewish during the holocaust,” one person said.