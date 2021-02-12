Rare type of rattlesnake with broken neck prompts hunt for human killer in Illinois

Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes, which have “cat-like pupils,” are increasingly rare and listed as a “threatened species” under the Endangered Species Act. Michigan State University Extension photo

A venomous snake found with a broken neck is at the center of an unexpectedly dramatic crime investigation in Illinois.

The eastern massasauga rattlesnake was killed last month in Eldon Hazlet State Park, the state’s Natural Resources Conservation Police said in a Feb. 2 Facebook post. That’s about 220 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

An autopsy — or necropsy, as in the case of animals — revealed foul play and the culprit was likely human. A dead water snake was found nearby with similar injuries, officials said.

“Based on preliminary findings, the cause of death appears to be trauma. It seems likely that the snakes were alive when the trauma occurred on their heads,” the department wrote.

Dead snakes don’t typically rise to the crime investigation level in Illinois, but this is an unusual case. Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes are rare and “listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act,” officials wrote. Knowingly killing a threatened or endangered animal can result in prison time and fines of up to $50,000, experts say.

The two snakes were found by a pheasant hunter, who reported the killings to authorities, the state said.

Though dangerously venomous, eastern massasauga rattlesnakes are considered “non-aggressive” and bites involving humans are uncommon, according to the Michigan State University Extension. The snakes grow to about 3 feet and have intimidating “cat-like pupils,” the extension says.

News of the investigation has prompted hundreds of comment on Facebook, many from people who said they were not sad to learn one less venomous snake was underfoot. Others came to the defense of a species, however, noting the predators play an important role in balancing the ecosystem.

“Of all the crimes committed this one makes the headlines,” one man commented.

“Just because this species isn’t cute and cuddly like a Koala doesn’t mean it does not deserve respect and protection. The massasauga was living here long before us,” another wrote.

“There were a lot of things living here long before us that I am glad are gone,” someone responded.

A few commenters offered theories. Maybe it wasn’t a human at all. Maybe it was a coyote, a fox, a weasel or hawk, they speculated. Others saw something suspicious in the idea a rattlesnake was allegedly roaming around in the middle of an Illinois winter.

“I think we can all agree though, that getting to the bottom of this tragedy is about the most productive thing our police force can pursue,” one commenter joked. “We should all sleep just a little bit better tonight.”

This is the photo the state shared on Facebook of the two victims in the case. Facebook screenshot