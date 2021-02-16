Joe Buck says he and Troy Aikman enjoyed cocktails in TV booth during NFL games

In this Aug. 23, 2019, photo, Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, left, and analyst Troy Aikman work in the broadcast booth before a preseason NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. While on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, Buck admitted that he and Aikman would drink tequila in the broadcast booth while on the job. AP

If you’re watching a sporting event and feel that, perhaps, the commentators might be playing it fast and loose with their phrasing from the booth, we might have an explanation for you — at least when it comes to one high-profile partnership.

While on Colin Cowherd’s podcast, Joe Buck shared that he and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman would sometimes sip on cocktails while calling NFL games for Fox Sports. Oh, and he also would sip his way to relaxation while in the booth for postseason baseball.

And yes, it was in moderation, he says.

The secret to a relaxing broadcast? @Buck shares what has worked for him. pic.twitter.com/ODvhkuYZj1 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 15, 2021

“I’ll say this. We have had that glass of bourbon in the booth,” Buck said on the podcast. “Although it’s not bourbon, it’s tequila, splash of Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice. I went through a couple years where in the first inning of every postseason baseball game I had the runner go get the biggest beer the stadium sold. And I had it sitting there and I would sip it from time-to-time to remind myself to relax and have fun. I’m just doing a game.”

Most who work in the sports field — especially when calling professional games — will say that the job can be nerve wracking. And while Buck has been in the business for four decades, sometimes he just needed to let his hair down a little, he says. And it sounds like Aikman felt the same way.

“I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice,” Buck said. “We haven’t done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch and I feel like it’s a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you’re not refueling a F-16 in mid-flight. You’re doing a sporting event and if you treat it like anything other than that you’re doing yourself a disservice.”