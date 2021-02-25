‘RIP Mr. Potato Head.’ Some fans lash out as iconic childhood toy goes gender-free

This photo provided by Hasbro shows the new Potato Head world. Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender neutral new name: Potato Head. The change will appear on boxes this year. (Hasbro via AP) Hasbro

A decision by Hasbro to rebrand its iconic Mr. Potato Head toy as a gender-free Potato Head has sparked some online angst by fans, while others say critics should just calm down.

The toymaker says the name change will appear on boxes later in 2021, the Associated Press reported. The company said the 70-year-old toy needed a modern makeover.

“RIP Mr Potato Head,” read one Twitter comment on the decision.

“It will forever and always be MR. POTATO HEAD in our home,” read another Twitter post.

“Imagine being triggered by Mr. Potato Head. Cancel culture bruh,” wrote one critic on Twitter.

“Bigotry annihilated!” mocked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on Twitter. “Now any child, of any gender, can look at a Potato Head and dream of growing up to be a plastic spheroid with interchangeable parts.”

“It might have been your childhood dream to become Mr Potato Head but that makes you the exception,” read one response. “Kids won’t dig that deep I guess. You are overthinking.”

“‘It’s very important I know the genital situation of this potato toy’ said Ben, unaware of how ridiculous he sounds,” reads another response.

Others also found the entirely predictable uproar rather ridiculous.

“Cannot wait for the usual chorus of older, white males to vigorously protest this latest example of #CancelCulture,” read one Twitter post.

“Extremely excited for tucker carlson to talk about how removing gender from mr potato head is the downfall of the west,” read another Twitter post.

