Watch as stampeding deer race across Michigan road — and over an unsuspecting driver

Two drivers and a herd of deer narrowly avoided catastrophe when a stampede made its way onto a Michigan roadway.

Video posted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office shows six deer galloping from the woods onto a roadway where at least two cars were traveling. The drivers slammed on their brakes and maneuvered around the deer to avoid what could have been a devastating scene.

The first few deer in the pack beat the traffic, but the next several had to use their jumping skills to hop over the car. The final deer in the herd, however, did not have as good of luck.

That deer tried to jump over the back of the car, but it bounced off the trunk. It appeared OK — but perhaps slightly embarrassed — as it galloped away from the scene.

None of the deer or people in the cars were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

“I am sure there was some very fast beating hearts,” the sheriff said. “Another reminder you have to always be in control of your car and not distracted by anything else.”