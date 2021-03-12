Announcer uses racial slur as Black players kneel during anthem in Oklahoma, video shows

An announcer for an online broadcast of a girls high school basketball game was caught saying racist comments directed at players after they took a knee during the national anthem. Video screen grab from @coachfparks

The racist comment, which included profanity, can be heard on a hot microphone before Thursday’s game between Norman and Midwest City high schools in Sapula, Oklahoma, a Tulsa suburb. You can listen to the audio here. As a warning, the video contains graphic language.

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino described the racial slur as “hate speech” in a statement issued after the game.

“We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers,” Migliorino said. “This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students.

“We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff. It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.”

Norman, which is ranked No. 18 nationally by ESPN, won 53-40 to remained undefeated.

The two announcers, who have not been identified, were working the game for the National Federation of High School Network and the game was livestreamed via Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

OSSAA executive director David Jackson apologized for the incident said the two announcers were removed in a statement:

“The OSSAA was made aware that some very offensive, inappropriate comments were made during the NFHS livestream broadcast of the quarterfinal state tournament basketball game between the Norman High School and Midwest City girls teams at Sapulpa High School Thursday night.

“On behalf of the NFHS Network and the OSSAA, we sincerely apologize that this happened at one of our events. While we are currently investigating the incident, this crew will not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships. This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA. State tournament playoffs are a special time for our schools, their students, and their communities, and anything that is counter-productive to education-based activities will be addressed immediately and appropriately.

“We will make further comments as we finish our investigation.”

The Norman superintendent said “moving forward NPS [Norman Public Schools] will rely only on our long-standing, community partner SportsTalk Media to live stream the remainder of the tournament, as we have full confidence in their proven ability to respectfully support our student athletes.”