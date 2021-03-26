Police officer struck by lightning as he put up barricade on flooded Alabama street

Will Corey was filming at the intersection, and he says he captured the bolt of lightning that injured the officer. Twitter screenshot

A police officer guarding a flooded intersection was hit by lightning Thursday in Alabama.

It happened in Florence, about 120 miles northwest of Birmingham, as a deadly storm front crossed the state.

The officer was conscious when taken to a nearby hospital, the Florence Police Department said in a Facebook post. His name has not been released.

He was struck “while putting out barricades” at an intersection in the central part of the city, police officials said.

“Other Florence Police Officers provided immediate first aid and transported him to NAMC (North Alabama Medical Center) where he is being monitored. He is conscious and responsive,” the department said.

The officer suffered “some burns,” Police Chief Ron Tyler told WHNT.

A severe storm front crossed the Deep South on Thursday, spawning eight tornadoes in Alabama and leaving at least five people dead, the Associated Press reports.

Videographer Will Corey was filming at the intersection where the police officer was hurt. He tweeted a video that shows the officer’s patrol car was parked at the edge of a flooded intersection when a bolt of lightning flashed nearby.

Lightning “can reach temperatures hotter than the surface of the sun and contain 100 million volts of electricity,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Seventeen people were killed by lightning strikes in the United States last year, NOAA reports.

Was out filming some flooding in Florence and caught this lightning strike that struck a @FlorenceALPD officer (who is doing ok in the hospital) #alwx pic.twitter.com/FCQ4GionUQ — Will Corey (@willsfc) March 25, 2021