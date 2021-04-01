4-year-old dies after teen in stolen SUV slams into family’s car, Georgia cops say

Georgia police have charged a 15-year-old driver in a head-on collision that killed a 4-year-old and critically injured the child’s father. Screengrab from WSB-TV

A 15-year-old is accused of getting behind the wheel of a stolen car before crashing head-on into another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, according to Georgia authorities.

A 4-year-old is dead, and the child’s father is fighting for his life.

Atlanta police said the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. when officers were notified about a stolen Honda Pilot nearby, according to a news release.

Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later, and the suspects sped off in the SUV, according to police.

The SUV was driving on Lakewood Avenue when it slammed into another car carrying a father and his son. Both were rushed to a hospital, where the 4-year-old died from his injuries.

Atlanta police said the father remained in critical condition on Thursday.

Officers told WSB-TV there were at least six people inside the stolen SUV. Two — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — were arrested at the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old was cited for possession of a firearm under the age of 18. The 15-year-old was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, police said, and released to his parents.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities said additional charges are pending.