Tempered glass bowls have shattered when they shouldn’t. They’ve now been recalled

Glass bowls used in cooking or storage shouldn’t shatter from normal use. That’s why 6,850 four-packs of Epicure Prep Bowls have been recalled in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission alert: “The tempered glass bowl can break or shatter during use, posing a laceration hazard.”

Additionally, Epicure says it knows about “six reports of the prep bowls breaking or shattering in the United States and 35 reports in Canada, including one report of a minor cut on the finger.”

This covers four-packs with “1004242” printed on the box’s outside bottom. The bowls have purple tops.

Epicure is offering replacement — not refund — although consumers could probably get it if they pressed. To arrange replacement, refund or to answer questions, contact Epicure via email at customerexperience@epicure.com or call 855-668-5909, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Epicure glass prep bowls packaging.png
The Epicure Prep Bowls packaging. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

