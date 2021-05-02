National

Live wire shocks firefighters battling a two-home blaze, California officials say

Three firefighters suffered mild electrical injuries Friday afternoon while battling a blaze that engulfed two homes in Orange, California, officials say.
Three firefighters suffered mild electrical injuries Friday afternoon while battling a blaze that engulfed two homes in Orange, California, officials say. Orange City Fire Department

A blaze that engulfed two homes Friday afternoon sent three firefighters to the hospital with mild electrical injuries in Southern California, Orange city officials say.

A hose line being used by the firefighters may have touched a live wire inside one of the houses, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Orange Fire Department said the firefighters “came into contact” with electrical wiring, while other news sources blamed a downed power line.

A fourth firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion during the blaze, which displaced 20 people and killed a pet dog, the Orange County Register reported.

The 12:30 p.m. blaze broke out when a vehicle parked between two homes caught fire, spreading flames to the nearby houses, KTLA reported.

“I actually saw the flames in my face,” resident Chris DeRosas told the Orange County Register.

“We got out just in time.”

About 80 firefighters spent hours dousing the flames, KTLA reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Read Next

Read Next

Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  

National

Man arrested for evidence tampering in taxi driver’s murder

May 02, 2021 12:02 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service