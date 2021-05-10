Boy struck by car after sneaking out of house to buy Mother’s Day gift, Texas cops say

A 10-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a car on Mother’s Day, police say. GoFundMe screenshot

A 10-year-old boy who sneaked out of his home on Mother’s Day to buy his mom a gift was struck by a car, Texas police say.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday in Lufkin, about 115 miles northeast of Houston.

Police say the boy left his home to go to a nearby Dollar General, where he purchased a card and candy for his mom, according to Lufkin police.

He was crossing the street to head home when he was side-swiped by a Chevy Malibu, police say. The driver told officers he did not see the child until it was too late.

The boy suffered a broken leg in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“Please say a prayer for a speedy recovery for this thoughtful young man,” police wrote on Facebook. “We ask that you send some thoughts and prayers his mother’s way as well.”