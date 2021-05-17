National

Who will be the next ‘American Idol’? Here are winner predictions by the numbers

“American Idol” favorites (from left) Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler are the top three finalists and early predictions show any of them could win the competition Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

And then there were three. The “American Idol” finalists have been revealed, and there’s early buzz about which singer is slated to win it all.

Contestants Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence emerged victorious from the semifinals Sunday night, surviving yet another night of live voting ahead of the finale May 23.

Beckham, a country singer from Apple Valley, California, was a favorite among fans and drew 41% of the votes in an online poll by entertainment news outlet GoldDerby. Illinois native Kinstler, 20, trailed him by 10 points and earned 31% of viewers’ votes.

Spence, a 21-year-old caretaker from south Georgia, racked up about 28% of total votes cast, according to the GoldDerby poll.

Early predictions by Parade” suggest Spence and Kinstler are the odds-on favorites to win “American Idol” 2021. The paper reported that while Spence “has had the support of the judges nonstop all season long,” Kinstler could give him a run for his money.

“[She’s] battling it out in the polls with Willie, coming in second in some and beating him in others,” according to Parade.

All three have received high praise from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. However, guesses are still split on who could be crowned this season’s winner.

Here are the winner predictions by the numbers:

Chayce Beckham

Grace Kinstler

Willie Spence

The “American Idol” finale will broadcast live Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. EST.

