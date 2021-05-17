Kansas City boy with autism missing after walking out of Indiana hotel, officials say

Police in northwest Indiana are searching for a missing Kansas City boy, 12-year-old Kyrin Carter. Hammond Police Department

The search for a missing Kansas City boy reached its third day Monday as the child’s mother pleads for help.

Kyrin Carter, 12, was last seen outside a Best Western hotel in Hammond, Indiana, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg, public information officer for the Hammond Police Department. Kyrin was in town with his family visiting relatives, Kellogg said.

Kyrin, who has autism, was wearing dark blue shorts and a light blue short-sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes. Officials say he was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday walking in the direction of the Little Calumet River.

“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” Indiana State Police said in a Silver Alert issued Saturday.

Kyrin’s mom, Danielle Duckworth, said her son “just wants to be around his family.”

“I just want my baby back. He belongs with all this family,” Duckworth said, according to WLS. “He don’t belong where he may be. He belongs to his family.”

He is described as a black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have used K-9 units, drones and helicopters to search for Kyrin, along with ground and water rescue crews, Kellogg said Sunday.

Residents in Highland, a bordering town of Hammond, were asked by its police department Monday to check their garage, shed, swimming pool, dumpster and vehicles for the boy.

“We are asking our Highland residents and business owners to take a few minutes to simply go outside and inspect your individual properties,” the police department said. “It is unknown as to how far Kyrin could have traveled.”

Around 40 volunteers were assisting in the search for Kyrin on Monday, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

Anyone with information on Kyrin is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000.