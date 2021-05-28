9-year-old shot jumping on trampoline at birthday party has died, Minnesota family says

9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died Thursday, nearly two weeks after a stray bullet struck her while jumping on a trampoline, according to police and her family. GoFundMe screenshot

A 9-year-old girl has died nearly two weeks after she was struck by a stray bullet, according to the girl’s family and Minneapolis police.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith was injured in the drive-by shooting May 15 and officers continue to search for the shooter, police said. She was jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party when the bullet struck her in her head, KMSP reported.

Trinity’s injuries were so severe that police officers broke protocol to rush her to the hospital in their patrol car, Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said in a news briefing live streamed by KTSP.

“For the last 12 days, that child has fought for her life and today that fight ended,” Elder said.

The girl’s mother, Nicole Ottoson, said in a GoFundMe page that Trinity aspired to be a teacher with “plans to change the world.”

“Our baby Trinity passed today,” Raishawn Smith wrote on Facebook of his daughter. “God got her now.”

Trinity is one of three children who were shot in the head this month in Minneapolis. Aniya Allen, 6, was shot while eating McDonald’s in her family’s car, KARE-TV reported. She died at an area hospital.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, was struck by a bullet while riding in a car with his parents, WCCO reported. He underwent brain surgery, the TV outlet reported.

Almost the entire homicide team for the police department is working the three cases, Elder said. A $30,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of any of the shooters, with Elder saying a “great number of tips” have poured in.

“All of us have ties and you can’t walk away from a call like that and not be impacted,” Elder said.