Exquisite estate once owned by Elizabeth Arden lists in South Carolina. Take a look

The Elizabeth Arden House is in Summerville, South Carolina. Screen grab from Realtor.com

The former summer estate owned by cosmetics mogul Elizabeth Arden has sashayed its way onto the market in Summerville, South Carolina, for $2.295 million.

The signature red door Screen grab from Realtor.com

The exquisite property, with a main house stretching over 7,400 square feet, was built in 1897 by A.J. Baird for a Charleston attorney named Samuel Lord. The home was purchased by Arden, who changed the color of the front door for each season, the listing said. However, now, the door remains red – the signature color of the entrances to her salons and the name of one of her more popular perfumes.

“With Charleston-style double piazzas, this property boasts timeless vintage details and exudes welcoming, southern charm,” the listing said. “The home has five bedrooms and features soaring 12-foot ceilings, original heart pine floors, hand-carved moldings, six fireplaces, two laundry rooms, an elevator, and a spacious study on the first level.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with custom cabinetry, a Viking range and a spacious pantry. A designated bar room is located off the kitchen and dining room. A picturesque exterior accentuates the manicured grounds, pool house with kitchen and three separate cottages.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Outside the main house is a pool and two gazebos.

Elizabeth Arden beauty products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Elise Amendola AP

Arden, who sold the home in 1954, opened her first beauty salon in 1910 and started selling her products internationally five years later. By the time of her death in 1966, Arden was a household beauty name who had 100 Elizabeth Arden salons worldwide, Biography said.