Woman dies after being found unresponsive on a roller coaster, Indiana officials say

Aa 47-year-old Ohio woman was found unresponsive after riding a roller coaster in Indiana, and later died.

An Ohio woman climbed aboard a roller coaster at the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari theme park Saturday night, and when the ride returned minutes later, she was unresponsive.

Park EMTs rushed to the ride and performed first aid, the theme park said in a statement, and the woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The passenger, identified as Dawn Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, died at the hospital, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

An autopsy was conducted but no cause of death has been reported as of Sunday morning, outlets report.

The Santa Claus, Indiana, amusement park closed the ride, and a full inspection was performed, according to a statement posted just after midnight.

“It was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to,” the park said. “The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family.”

The Voyage roller coaster opened in 2006, and at the time, was marketed as one of the longest wooden coasters in the world, WTHR reported. It features three drops of more than 100 feet, and reaches a top speed of 67 miles per hour.