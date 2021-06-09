National

A baby cereal is recalled nationally for having too much inorganic arsenic

Beech-Nut announced a recall of one lot of Stage 1, Single Grain Rice Cereal for babies — and also that there would be no more Single Grain Rice Cereal from Beech Nut.

According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, a sample tested by the State of Alaska came back as having more inorganic arsenic than the FDA’s guidance level states. This despite, Beech-Nut claims, the rice flour used in the sample had been tested as being below the FDA’s guidance level.

So Beech-Nut is leaving the market because the company is “concerned about the ability to consistently obtain rice flour well-below the FDA guidance level and Beech-Nut specifications for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.”

The recalled lot carries UPC No. 52200034705, an expiration date of 01MAY2022 and product codes Nos. 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX. Either toss the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The Beech-Nut website contains a place to sign up for replacement cereal.

For questions, call 866-272-9417, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

