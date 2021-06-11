Video shows small boat dangling over the edge of a Texas dam before daring rescue

Four boaters escaped catastrophe Thursday after their small vessel nearly tipped over a dam in Texas.

Pictures and video shared by Austin-Travis County EMS show the front of the boat dangling off the Longhorn Dam on Lady Bird Lake. The four women on board were rescued with help from numerous Austin first responders.

Witnesses called 911 to say the boat was “up against the dam” and that it looked “like it’s going to go over the dam,” according to EMS officials.

Officers said the four women rented a boat and drifted too close to the dam when they ran out of power, according to KVUE.

The boat was eventually attached by rope to another boat that kept it from going over the ledge. The second boat, however, was not strong enough to safely rescue the women, but lake patrol offered their assistance, KTBC reported

“It was a little tricky getting close to them with the current going over the waterfall but I was able to tie a line onto them,” James Cane with Retro Boat Rentals told KTBC, while also offering “props” to lake patrol officers.

FINAL UPDATE water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD: Here is a look at the scene of the earlier rescue from #ATCEMS District Command 6. pic.twitter.com/qJ9RL1Q9V0 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2021

All four boaters were given life jackets as they were being rescued and no one on board needed medical treatment after being pulled to open water by the Austin Police Department lake patrol boat, according to EMS.

Longhorn Dam is 36 feet high, according to the Austin Chronicle.