Fort Hood soldiers were being paid to smuggle people across Texas, feds say

Two Fort Hood soldiers were caught smuggling undocumented immigrants in South Texas, according to the Department of Justice.

The active duty soldiers were in their Army uniforms and acting like they were on official business when they pulled up to a Hebbronville Border Patrol checkpoint Sunday morning.

Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20, told officers that he and his fellow soldier, Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 18, were on their way to San Antonio from Zapata, Mexico, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Border Patrol pulled the men aside for further inspection, and officers found two people inside the trunk of the car, both Mexican citizens.

Money was apparently the motivation for the soldiers, prosecutors say, Oppongagyare and Saint-Joie “expected to receive an undetermined amount of money” for transporting their passengers from McAllen to San Antonio.

The soldiers were also told to wear their uniforms “in order to avoid questioning from authorities,” the statement said.

They were scheduled to make their initial court appearance Tuesday.

If convicted of alien smuggling, Oppongagyare and Saint-Joie could spend up to 10 years in prison, and face $250,000 fines.

Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations are still investigating the case.