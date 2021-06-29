Hammer-wielding man holds family hostage for hours in Tennessee home, police say

A Tennessee family was held hostage in their home for hours over the weekend, officials say.

A man, who authorities identified as David Paul Scott, broke into the home on Tight Bark Hollow Road in Petersburg early Sunday and “assaulted a male subject with a hammer,” according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott then held the family hostage in the home for several hours, the sheriff’s office says.

Eventually, one of the family members wrestled a phone from him to call 911.

Deputies then talked Scott out of the house, where law enforcement members were waiting with tasers to “bring Mr. Scott down,” the sheriff’s office says.

He was “subdued by the taser” and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office says. He had a wooden baseball bat with him in addition to the hammer.

The sheriff’s office says the “male subject” was taken to a hospital with severe lacerations on his head.

Scott was charged with “aggravated assault, domestic assault, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping and resisting stop, frisk, halt,” the sheriff’s office says.

No additional details were released Tuesday.

Giles County is in southern Tennessee, near the Alabama state line and about 140 miles west of Chattanooga.