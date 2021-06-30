Man terrorizes customers with hatchet at Dollar General store, South Carolina cops say

A man is accused of attacking someone outside a Dollar General in South Carolina. This file photo was taken in Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) AP

A man was armed with a hatchet as he threatened customers inside a Dollar General in South Carolina, officials said.

The suspect — identified as 28-year-old Semaj Wilson — is also accused of using a machete to cut a man in the parking lot of the store in Summerville, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office told multiple news outlets.

The man was “bleeding profusely” and taken to a hospital after the attack, WCBD reported Monday.

No attorney information was listed for Wilson, and a Facebook user believed to be him didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it responded about 4 p.m. Monday to a Dollar General on West Fifth North Street, roughly 30 miles northwest of Charleston, WCIV reported.

An EMS crew also responded and brought the injured man to a local hospital for treatment, according to multiple news outlets.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson ran into the woods, which deputies and K-9s surrounded, WCSC reported. He reportedly was captured at about 5:20 p.m.

Wilson was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Dorchester County jail, according to WCSC.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dollar General didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information.