Popeyes customer smashes door in rage over wait for chicken sandwich, Virginia cops say

A Popeyes customer smashed the front door of a Virginia restaurant after having to wait on his chicken sandwich order, authorities say. Image courtesy of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office

The wait for a Popeyes chicken sandwich sent one customer into a violent rage, Virginia police say.

Yordim Escolero Moreira, 38, was charged with vandalism after police say he smashed the front door of the chicken joint after being asked to wait on his food order, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

The ordeal started around 5 o’clock Sunday evening when a customer grew irate while waiting on his chicken sandwich. Employees tried to appease the man with an offer of chicken tenders, police said, but it didn’t work.

Workers told police the man cursed at them and repeatedly punched the front glass door before leaving.

Popeyes launched its now-famous chicken sandwich in August 2019, sparking nationwide craze that snarled drive-thrus at the chain’s 2,600-plus U.S. stores. Competitors including Wendy’s, Burger King and KFC have since released their own chicken sandwiches to compete in the so-called “chicken sandwich wars.”

Deputies caught up with Moreira a short time later during a traffic stop. He was cited and released with a summons for destruction of property, according to the sheriff’s office.