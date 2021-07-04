Four hospitalized when ‘Raging River’ ride overturns at Adventureland park in Iowa

Four people were injured after an accident at an Altoona, Iowa amusement park.

Four people at an Iowa amusement park were injured, some severely, after the ride they were on malfunctioned Saturday.

At around 7:30 p.m., a boat on the ‘Raging River’ ride “overturned,” according to Adventureland Park officials. There were six riders aboard, and four are hospitalized, three of them in critical condition.

Raging River is categorized as a “family” ride, according to the Altoona amusement park’s website, which includes a picture of the attraction, depicting six occupants sitting down facing each other in a circular, rubber boat.

“You will get wet, possibly soaked on this river rapids ride,” the website says. “A great way to cool off with the whole family!”

The ride was first introduced in 1983, and had recently opened for the season, the Associated Press reported.

An employee was killed by the ride in 2016, the outlet reported. They fell onto a conveyor belt while helping people out of the boats, and died from their injuries four days later.

According to park officials, Raging River was inspected the day before the accident and “was found to be in sound working order.”

Still, the ride has been closed and will undergo “a thorough inspection,” the park said.