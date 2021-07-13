Carp falls from sky and crashes into car, Wisconsin photos show. How’d that happen?

A carp fell from the sky and smashed into a car in Neenah, Wisconsin. Screengrab from City of Neenah Facebook post.

A carp went from swimming in the cold waters of Wisconsin to smashing into a city employee’s car with enough force to cave in the hood.

City of Neenah building inspectors this week noticed a big dent and an odd stain suddenly graced their black Chevrolet sedan, and they went to investigate the cause, the city said in a Facebook post.

Next to the car, the inspector found the culprit — or more likely, the victim — lying in the parking lot a few feet away, after rolling off the hood with its meteoric impact.

But how did it get there? A large bird, probably an eagle, is to blame, city officials say.

A raptor may have snatched the fish out of a lake or stream, possibly nearby Lake Winnebago, and dropped its lunch like a bomb from above — ruining the carp’s and city inspector’s day in one fell swoop.

“Hopefully whatever bird (most likely an eagle) dropped the fish found something else to eat for dinner!” the city said.

What makes officials so sure it’s a bird behind this? Couldn’t someone have wielded the carp like a makeshift club and attacked the inspector’s car, you may ask?

Well, the police are way ahead of you.

“The police said there’s no way someone could have hit (the car) with the fish hard enough to do that kind of damage,” Neenah office manager Samantha Jefferson told the Appleton Post Crescent. “It had to have come from way far up — it’s crazy.”

Jefferson may be keeping a careful eye on the sky from now on, the outlet reported.

“I walked into work and now I have this irrational fear that I’m going to get hit by a fish, but maybe it’s not irrational,” she said.

While fish falling from the sky isn’t a common occurrence, it does happen from time to time.

In April, a trucker was driving on the highway in North Carolina when a fish came flying into his windshield, thanks to a butter-fingered bird overhead, McClatchy News reported. The trucker pulled off to the side of the road unharmed.