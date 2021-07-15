National

This home was built in 1910, and it’s still floating. Look inside the Washington ‘jewel’

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor/Northwest MLS

A floating home in Seattle, Washington that was built over a century ago has hit the real estate market for $2.4 million.

Floatinghouse4.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor/Northwest MLS

Built in 1910, the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which sits on Lake Washington, was around during a time when “floating homes” (houses that are built on floats) were extremely rare, according to Seattle Met. It also has a particularly interesting social history:

Floatinghouse5.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor/Northwest MLS

“It’s where Seattle boating institution Center for Wooden Boats was born,” Seattle Met said. “Now, the nonprofit makes its home in South Lake Union near the Museum of History and Industry, where it teaches visitors maritime history, hosts sailing lessons, and rents human-powered watercraft to those who want to explore Lake Union.”

Floatinghouse7.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor/Northwest MLS

The home was voted a historical landmark by Seattle and is “long admired as a jewel in our floating home community,” the listing says.

Floatinghouse9.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor/Northwest MLS

Features that stand out in the house are a covered wrap around porch, a primary bedroom and extra bedroom on the main level with an upper level with spaces that could be used as bedrooms.

Floatinghouse11.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor/Northwest MLS

And epic views galore.

Floatinghouse13.jpg
View Screen grab from Realtor/Northwest MLS

Floating homes became popular from the late 1800s through the 1930s because they were considered “an economic alternative housing option for low-income residents” thanks to the Great Depression, Sotheby’s International Realty said.

The 1993 movie “Sleepless in Seattle” featured a floating home.

Floating homes are usually attached to docks and different from house boats, which have motors for moving on water.

Floatinghouse14.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor/Northwest MLS

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service