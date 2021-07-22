National
$20 concert tickets available for dozens of big acts through Live Nation. What to know
Concerts are back, and Live Nation wants to ensure you’re there for some of the biggest shows of the year — with a new deal.
The entertainment company is offering $20 all-in tickets beginning next week for its 40-plus outdoor amphitheaters across the country. The price includes taxes and extra fees, Live Nation side.
Acts you can see for $20 include Maroon 5, KISS, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Jonas Brothers, Luke Bryan, Lil Baby and Pitbull — and there’s many more.
A list of Live Nation’s venues can be found on their website.
The tickets will be available beginning at 12 p.m. EDT Wednesday at LiveNation.com but are only through Aug. 1.
“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.
Participating artists for Return to Live concerts promotion
311
3 Doors Down
Alanis Morissette
Alice Cooper
Brad Paisley
Brett Eldredge
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Coheed and Cambria
Dierks Bentley
Florida Georgia Line
Daryl Hall & John Oates
Jason Aldean
Jonas Brothers
Judas Priest
Kings of Leon
KISS
KORN
Lady A
Lil Baby
Lindsey Stirling
Luke Bryan
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Maroon 5
Megadeth
NF
Pitbull
Primus
Rise Against
Rod Wave
Slip Knot
The Black Crowes
The Doobie Brothers
Thomas Rhett
Trippie Redd
Zac Brown Band
