Estate inspired by Irish castle lists for $3.7 million in Kansas City. Take a look

An estate in Kansas City, Missouri, is more than ready to give a new homeowner the royal treatment. A lakeside home, modeled after the famous Ashford Castle in Ireland, is listed for $3.698 million.

The 15,060-square-foot stunner known as Camelot, was originally put up for sale in 2017 for $7.8 million, the Kansas City Star reported.

“An extraordinary lifestyle deserves an extraordinary home!” the listing on Realtor.com says. “Designed by Howard Nearing, this HGTV Waterfront Home of the Year finalist is so much more than an estate. Constructed from 100-year-old Carthage quarry limestone and European blue slate, it sits on 3 lots and has 350 feet of lake frontage.”

Laura Welch, Camelot’s owner in 2017, told the Star that moving was bittersweet.

“Having lived on a lake for 34 years, it’s going to be a big change not waking up, listening to the geese flying over the water and watching the sailboat regatta races,” Welch said. “And there’s nothing more amazing than going down to the dock after a day’s work and putting your feet in the water. That’s what I’ll probably miss the most.”

Ashford Castle in County Galway, Ireland, was built in 1228 by the Anglo-Norman de Burgo (House of Burke). It grew in 1852 when it was bought Sir Benjamin Lee Ginness, who extended the castle to 26,000 acres and is now a five-star luxury hotel.

The estate that carries its likeness in Kansas City rests on Weatherby Lake and features amenities that include a chef’s kitchen, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, elevator, infrared sauna and more.

The listing is held by Andrew Bash of Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty.