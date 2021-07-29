Extravagant California mansion with retractable roof sells for $83 million. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A stunning mega mansion that overlooks the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica mountains has sold for a remarkable $83 million, making it the second most expensive home to sell in California in 2021, Dirt reported.

The ginormous home was developed by Ardie Tavangarian, who sold a much larger mansion in Bel Air for $75 million, the Real Deal reported.

The home, which has six bedrooms, and, count them, 18 bathrooms, has a plethora of high-tech features that would appeal to your average billionaire: a primary suite with its own retinal scanner and a retractable roof.

“You feel like you are sleeping outside,” Tavangarian said, according to Luxury-Architecture. “It’s like a campfire environment right in your own home.”

There’s also a fully stocked wine cellar, garage with a car turntable (which also doubles as a dance floor and ballroom), infinity pool and more, multiple outlets report.

Oh, and there’s also two panic rooms – you know, just in case – the Luxury-Architecture says.

And what mega mansion would be complete without a theater and bar?

In 2020, Tavangarian listed the home, which is right next door to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, for rent for the price of $350,000 per month, Hilton & Hyland reported.

