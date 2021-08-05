National

4-year-old wanders across Georgia island after drifting there alone in boat, cops say

The Chatham County Marine Patrol helped locate a 4-year-old boy who drifted off in a boat during a family outing Wednesday.
The Chatham County Marine Patrol helped locate a 4-year-old boy who drifted off in a boat during a family outing Wednesday. Chatham County Police Department

A 4-year-old boy went on a terrifying adventure Wednesday, when he was left alone in a boat that drifted several hundred yards to an island along the Georgia coast, according to rescuers.

Once there, he actually got out of the boat and went hiking through the marsh grass, the Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol reported in a Facebook post.

The identity of the boy has not been released, but he was found during an “air and sea” search and returned unharmed to his family, officials said.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday during a family outing near Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge, southeast of Savannah, officials said.

wassaw.png
Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge is one of Georgia’s barrier islands. © 2021 Google Map data
The area is home to alligators and venomous snakes, but the boy managed to avoid both.

“A family put their child in a boat, wearing a life jacket, while they packed the boat after their outing. The boat drifted off, with the child alone inside,” police officials said.

“The boat drifted 200-300 yards and was found on the northwest side of Wassaw. But, the child was not inside the boat.”

A county helicopter was called in to help and the boy was spotted “about 4:40 pm walking through marsh grass on the northwest side of Wassaw,” officials said.

“The Chatham County helicopter landed near the child, and the crew took him to an awaiting Marine Patrol vessel. Marine Patrol then quickly reunited the child with his family.”

The department has been lauded on social media for its quick action in finding the boy, including a post from a woman identifying herself as a relative of the child.

“This was an absolute terrifying experience!” she wrote. “I would like to thank everyone who helped locate him! ... There are no words to express my gratitude.”

Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
