Vacation like an Avenger at Georgia cabin from ‘Endgame’ movie. Take a look inside

Marvel has been on a major roll lately. The popular studio has been hitting grand slam after grand slam with their recent shows/films that continue the stories of a handful of the Avengers: from “WandaVision” to “Loki” to even Natasha Romanoff kicking butt and taking names in “Black Widow.”

And there will always be a hole in the hearts of fans thanks to “Avengers: Endgame”.

A Tony Stark shaped hole, to be exact.

While some of us are still reeling from the how the movie closed, fans will be thrilled to know that the cabin where almost the entire cast gathered is a popular Airbnb in Fairburn, Georgia.

That’s right, you can vacation at the quaint, scenic lakeside cabin — for a budget-busting $800 per night.

“Set on private property in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home,” the listing says. “Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Want to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Want to explore some iconic movie sets? Then this is your place.”

According to Dirt, the parade of A-list stars at the cabin during one famous scene was a sight to behold — even for the A-listers themselves.

“Of the landmark event, producer Kevin Feige stated, ‘They were all there on that front yard of that cabin and it was amazing. It was emotional for all of us. You had things like Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, coming up to me and going, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer over there? Is she in this?’ because we hadn’t released ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ yet,’” Dirt said.

The cabin sits on a ranch called Bouckaert Farm, a property that is popular among production studios, who commonly use it for filming purposes.

“The property features 6 lakes, several miles of Chattahoochee River frontage, rolling hills, pastures, wooded areas of dense forest and grove like woodlands,” the ranch’s website says. “There are miles of gravel roads through and around all these settings and even more trails that are accessible in many cases. From the elegance of our signature HorseMansion to farm houses, log cabins, stables, large butler buildings/shop, rustic homes and old barns there are existing structures to feature in almost any set design.”

Guests who rent out the cabin will have full use of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom property along with the porch and yard.

It’s certainly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for “Avengers” super fans.

“We absolutely loved our trip!” one person said in the comment section. “We discovered the place because we are Marvel fans. The idea of staying in Tony Stark’s cabin was enough for us, but the experience of being there far exceeded any expectations we had.”

Fairburn is 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta.