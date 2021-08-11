15-year-old struck and killed during cross-country practice near school, Texas cops say

Bryce Fikes, a 15-year-old high schooler, was killed Monday as he was struck by a vehicle during cross-country practice, Texas cops say. KWTX screenshot

A 15-year-old cross-country runner was killed Monday as he was running with his teammates outside their Texas high school, cops say.

Officials identified the teen as Bryce Fikes, a sophomore at Rosebud-Lott High School in the town of Travis.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was hit around 7:45 a.m. Monday by a GMC Arcadia. Coaches administered CPR and were assisted by first-responders, but the teenager died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The area where Bryce and about a half-dozen others were running was not approved by the school district for practicing, according to KWTX. The team’s head coach has been placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated, KCEN reported.

The high school said it is “heartbroken” by the news of Bryce’s death and said counseling is available at the school.

“Please keep the family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers!” the school wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Jim Rosebrock, superintendent of the school district, said in a statement to KCEN that Bryce’s death is “an unspeakable tragedy.”

“Bryce was beloved as a friend and athlete at the high school, but most of all, as a wonderful son to the Fikes family,” Rosebrock said. “The Fikes family is indeed our family. The loss of Bryce is devastating to this school district and to the community as a whole.”

Bryce was a member of the Westphalia 4-H Club and the Church of the Visitation, his obituary states.

Loved ones described the teenager as a “beautiful, sweet, loving hard-working young man” and an “incredible kid.”

