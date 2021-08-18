Strip club worker fired upon 50 times as she came home from job, Texas sheriff says

A woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she was fired upon after exiting her vehicle, Texas cops say. KTRK screenshot

A mother returning home from her job at a gentleman’s club was killed early Tuesday morning when she was shot at 50 times, according to Texas authorities.

The woman, identified by friends to KHOU as 31-year-old Valeesha Duncan, died at the scene after she exited her car in west Harris County, Maj. Susan Cotter said. Investigators determined an unknown suspect got out of a dark-colored sedan and fired upon Duncan as she pulled into her garage, according to Cotter and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies are investigating the shooting and Gonzalez has asked nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras. Information on a suspect has not been publicly disclosed.

No one was at the home at the time of the 5:30 a.m. shooting, Cotter said. Deputies discovered Duncan’s body in the garage next to her car, which had bullet holes in the windows. She was “shot multiple times,” according to Cotter.

Duncan was returning home from her job at Club Onyx, an area strip club, according to the Houston Chronicle. She was the mother of an 11-year-old boy.

The boy’s father, Timothy Richard, is questioning why Duncan was killed.

“It’s got to be something else behind this. She’s not like that,” Richard told KTRK. “She don’t get into any altercations. Like I said, she’s a very sweet person.”

A neighbor who lives in the area, Giana Delaney, heard the gunfire and said she was scared to look out the window because of the uncertainty about the shooter, KHOU reported.

Richard said their son has not processed the shooting death of his mother.

“He just told me has has mixed emotions right,” Duncan told the Chronicle. “I mean, he’s a kid.”

