McDonald’s sweetens breakfast menu with new limited-edition bakery item. What to know

Breakfast at McDonald’s just got a little sweeter with the addition of a new glazed pull-apart doughnut.

The new treat is slated to hit menus Sept. 1, the fast-food giant announced Tuesday, joining its line-up of McCafé Bakery items.

But customers will have to hurry. The doughnuts will only be available for a limited time beginning this fall.

“The light and airy Glazed Pull Apart Donut is a unique twist on a classic donut that fans are sure to love,” McDonald’s said in a news release. “Coated in a delightful, sweet glaze, the tear apart bites make it both shareable (if you’re into that) and perfect for enjoying throughout the day.”

The home of the Golden Arches launched its bakery line last year, introducing customers to a variety of sweet treats including iced cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and blueberry muffin.

The pull-apart doughnut is the first limited-edition item to join the McCafé menu. Customers can order them in-store, at the drive-thru or via the McDonald’s app.

Can’t make it to the restaurant? You can also have the doughnuts delivered to your door via McDonald’s delivery service, McDelivery, according to the release.

Find your nearest McDonald’s store here.

