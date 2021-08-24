NBA icon Bill Russell lists Washington estate with ‘spa-like sanctuary.’ Take a look

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Even though Seattle hasn’t had an NBA team since 2008, SuperSonics legend Bill Russell has stuck around the city in his Mercer Island estate. But now, the former player and iconic coach has listed the Washington home for $2.6 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Mercer Island is located 6 miles outside of Seattle.

The estate features four bedrooms, 2.5+ bathrooms and comes with a gaggle of high-end amenities and downright dreamy views from nearly every angle — especially when it comes to the primary bathroom.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“If only one thing is certain, it’s that this mid-century modern home tells a unique story while inviting the next chapter to be written by its new stewards,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

And what a unique story it is.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

Highlighted features include vaulted ceilings in the living room, contemporary lightning anchors, a streamlined kitchen, fireplaces galore and a primary suite fit for royalty.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The suite comes with its own fireplace, a private deck, walk-in closet and that “spa-like sanctuary” that stands out.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Lit by the sunlight that streams in through trees and set back from the dual vanity find an inviting soaking tub, multi-head open shower, and a hot tub that could fit you, and 10 friends — but we wouldn’t blame you for keeping this space to yourself,” the listing says. “An ideal location for starting the morning fresh, or unwinding and melting away the stresses of a busy day.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to People magazine, Russell lived in the home for nearly 50 years.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

”I was offered the head coaching job with the Sonics in 1974. When I took the job I was a single parent and chose Mercer Island because it had the best schools in the Pacific Northwest,” Russell said to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The house was not built for me. I was actually looking at the house next door, but it was not private enough,” he told the outlet. “I not only purchased this house but the two lots above me for the added privacy, and a number of years ago sold them but still maintained my privacy here at the house.”

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Russell arrives at the NBA Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Russell says he is finally ready to be a Hall of Famer. The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony that comes three decades after he was first selected for the shrine at Springfield, Mass. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The legendary center was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1956 NBA Draft and played for the Boston Celtics for 13 years before making the transition to coaching. Along with his plethora of honors, including being an 11-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, Russell was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and voted one of 50 Greatest Players in NBA History.

The listing is held by Eddie Chang of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, the Los Angeles Times reported.