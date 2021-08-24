Two Death Valley hikers die in extreme heat on the same trail in one week, rangers say

Manly Beacon from Zabriskie Point at sunrise. NPS / E. Hoerner

A hiker from Kansas died on a popular trail in Death Valley National Park, which is known for its scorching heat..

Blake Chaplin, 52, of Leawood, Kansas, was the second fatality near Golden Canyon Trail in the past week, Death Valley officials said Tuesday.

A hiker discovered the man’s body next to the trail and alerted park officials, according to the National Park Service.

“Park rangers responded and confirmed the report,” officials said in a news release. “No helicopters were available to assist, so national park staff search and rescue team members hiked in to recover the body.”

The local sheriff’s office and county coroner are investigating the cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Temperatures soared to 109 degrees in Death Valley over the weekend. Typically, temperatures reach 115 degrees at the park this time of year.

“Although these temperatures may be cooler compared to a typical Death Valley summer day, precautions should still be taken while visiting in the heat,” park officials said.

Another hiker from San Francisco died along Golden Canyon Trail in the national park on Aug. 18, park rangers said. He may have died from heat stroke.

The trail is a 3-mile out-and-back trip that’s considered to be a moderate hike. It winds uphill gradually through a rocky corridor and takes a hiker over short ledges and low overhangs, according to the National Park Service.

Heat stroke occurs when the body reaches 104 degrees and can damage the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles if left untreated, McClatchy News reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The park, which sits on the California-Nevada border, is constantly smashing heat records. It’s considered to be the hottest place on Earth.

“Death Valley’s dramatic landscape ranges from 282 feet below sea level to 11,049 feet above,” the National Park Service said. “Clear, dry air, and minimal plant coverage means there’s little to block the sun from heating up the ground. Heat radiates from the ground back into the air.”

Hot air in the park rises and gets trapped by the surrounding mountains. Then it recirculates to the valley floor and the heating cycle continues, park officials said.

“The park’s extreme heat attracts people seeking to experience a temperature hotter than they ever have before,” park officials said. “Park rangers say it is possible to visit Death Valley safely in the summer. Limit heat exposure by not walking more than 5 minutes from an air-conditioned vehicle.”

Death Valley National Park rangers offer these tips to stay safe in the heat:

Limit strenuous activity

End hikers before 10 a.m.

Drink plenty of water

Eat salty snacks

Stay close to air conditioning