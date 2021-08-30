National
‘Mystical’ retreat high in the treetops of Vermont lists for $439,000. Have a look
It was something almost every child dreamed of: living in a breathtaking treehouse and be the envy of your friends. Now, a custom retreat high above the treetops of Waltham, Vermont, can allow a new owner to live out their childhood dreams with this estate now on the real estate market for $439,000.
“Prepare to be wowed by the amazing attention to detail in every nook and cranny of this property...” the listing on Realtor says. “Situated at the end of a private road on 13 acres this location affords absolute tranquility while being just a short drive to in town amenities and local commutes.”
This “mystical world” (as the listing calls it) is composed of several different structures, including a treehouse connected by a bridge, garage-workshop and a maple sugar house.
According to Dirt, the main house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread out over 3,355 square feet. Highlighted features include a great room (that the current owner uses as a music room) with a vaulted ceiling, a huge primary suite with its own fireplace and a balcony that leads to the bridge.
The tree house is 40-feet above the forest floor and can be used for a plethora of things. There’s also animal shelters on the property as well.
The listing is held by Flex Realty.
