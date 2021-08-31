National

Bonnaroo canceled as rains from Hurricane Ida drench site of the music festival

Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., in 2019. The 2021 festival has been canceled.
Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., in 2019. The 2021 festival has been canceled. Amy Harris Associated Press file

Bonnaroo has canceled this weekend’s music festival for the second consecutive year — but not because of COVID-19.

The music festival in Tennessee announced Tuesday it will cancel Bonnaroo because the field and campgrounds are flooded.

“Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” the event’s organizers said on Twitter.

All tickets will be refunded in as soon as 30 days.



The Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Nelly, Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers and Tyler, The Creator, had been among those scheduled to perform at the four-day festival.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19.

Maddie Capron
Maddie Capron is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter focused on the outdoors and wildlife in the western U.S. She graduated from Ohio University and previously worked at CNN, the Idaho Statesman and Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service