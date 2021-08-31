Bonnaroo canceled as rains from Hurricane Ida drench site of the music festival

Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., in 2019. The 2021 festival has been canceled. Associated Press file

Bonnaroo has canceled this weekend’s music festival for the second consecutive year — but not because of COVID-19.

The music festival in Tennessee announced Tuesday it will cancel Bonnaroo because the field and campgrounds are flooded.

“Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” the event’s organizers said on Twitter.

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that... — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

All tickets will be refunded in as soon as 30 days.







The Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Nelly, Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers and Tyler, The Creator, had been among those scheduled to perform at the four-day festival.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19.