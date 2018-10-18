Lock your doors: Canadian women are breaking and entering — and cleaning, mounties say

Lock your doors.

That’s the message Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia sent after two women — armed with a mop and a vacuum cleaner — trespassed at an home in Upper Tantallon on Tuesday. No one was home at the time and the door had been left unlocked, police said.

The two women didn’t mean to break in: They were cleaners who had the wrong address, and who entered the home and cleaned up, leaving the place tidier than they found it, according to police.

A neighbor spotted the “two suspicious women” in the unoccupied home and alerted the homeowner, who called authorities to report the incident around 3 p.m., police said.

Police responded and figured out that the homeowner had left the door unlocked so that a neighbor could get in and walk a dog at the residence, authorities said.

The house was cleaned for free, police said.

But not all trespassers — even in Canada — are rogue cleaners, mounties said.

“RCMP would like to take this opportunity to remind home owners to ensure their doors are locked at all times,” police said.

Police also commended the alert neighbor who reported the trespassers to the resident.