In a surprise move, state restores dental, vision coverage for Medicaid recipients

Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration reinstated vision and dental coverage, as well as non-emergency transportation services, Thursday to nearly 400,000 Medicaid recipients.
The state had made the cuts in coverage July 1 after a federal judge struck down Bevin’s plan to require some Medicaid recipients to work or volunteer in order to continue receiving benefits.
The federal ruling blocked Bevin from implementing an overhaul of the health insurance program for the poor and disabled.
A release Thursday from the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced the renewed coverage.
Jason Bailey, with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said, “The two weeks that they eliminated dental and vision coverage is a glimpse of what will happen” if the Bevin administration is successful in eventually getting a federal Medicaid waiver to implement its program.
“The governor and his administration were wrong to blame this cruel action on the federal court ruling that blocked this waiver, but I’m glad they appear to be back on the right track,” said House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook. Adkins was one of several Democratic legislators who spoke out against the cuts.
“I’m hopeful that our citizens will not be faced with the devastation of losing these benefits again,” he added.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
