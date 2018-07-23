‘Big announcement.’ Kentucky secretary of state says she’s expecting a baby boy.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who is thinking about whether to try to add the title of “governor” or “attorney general” to her name, has a new one to attach come December: Mom
The state’s chief election official, who turns 40 on Nov. 23, is pregnant.
Grimes, of Lexington, announced the news Monday on Twitter: “Big announcement: Andrew and I are thrilled to share we are expecting a baby boy in December!
“The journey to grow our family has not been easy. We appreciate the outpouring of love & hold those struggling with infertility in our hearts. You are not alone.”
A release from Grimes’ office said “talented doctors, numerous surgeries, a supportive family and immense prayer and faith” made the pregnancy possible.
She said she has endured “the devastating heartbreak of multiple miscarriages” and “was not sure we would ever get to share” this news with anyone.”
Grimes, a native of Maysville, is frequently mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate for governor or attorney general next year.
She has been secretary of state since 2012 and lost a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2014 against Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell.
On July 3, Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball of Prestonsburg and her husband, Asa James Swan, had their first child, a son named Levi Adrian Swan. The Associated Press said Ball, a Republican, was the first Kentucky constitutional officer to give birth while in office.
