Texas Senate race: Cruz up single digits in independent poll

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz leading Democrat Beto O’Rourke by six percentage points, according to a new Quinnpiac University poll.
The survey, one of the few independent, non-partisan pollsters offering data on the race, showed Cruz at 49 percent. O’Rourke, a congressman from El Paso, took 43 percent.
“O’Rourke makes a good impression on voters, but only about half the Texas electorate has formed an opinion of him,” Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll., said in a statement. “Sen. Cruz has a good favorability overall and is the much better known of the two men.”
The poll was conducted July 26-31 and has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points. It surveyed 1,118 Texas voters.
