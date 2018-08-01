U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (left), D-El Paso, is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
Politics & Government

Texas Senate race: Cruz up single digits in independent poll

By Andrea Drusch

adrusch@mcclatchydc.com

August 01, 2018 01:04 PM

WASHINGTON

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz leading Democrat Beto O’Rourke by six percentage points, according to a new Quinnpiac University poll.

The survey, one of the few independent, non-partisan pollsters offering data on the race, showed Cruz at 49 percent. O’Rourke, a congressman from El Paso, took 43 percent.

“O’Rourke makes a good impression on voters, but only about half the Texas electorate has formed an opinion of him,” Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll., said in a statement. “Sen. Cruz has a good favorability overall and is the much better known of the two men.”

The poll was conducted July 26-31 and has a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points. It surveyed 1,118 Texas voters.

