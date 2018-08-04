GOP representative ousted by teachers to join McConnell’s 2020 Senate campaign

Kentucky House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell will try to get U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell re-elected in 2020, months after teachers played a big role in turning back his bid for reelection.
McConnell, speaking at the Graves County Republican breakfast Saturday morning, announced that Shell will be chairman of his 2020 re-election campaign. It’s an unpaid position.
McConnell, 76, had tapped Shell to recruit GOP candidates in the historic 2016 Republican takeover of the Kentucky House for the first time since 1921.
Shell, 30, who was one of the Republican lawmakers who introduced the controversial pension bill, was upset in his Republican primary this May by Rockcastle County teacher Travis Brenda. Teachers, both Republican and Democrat, actively campaigned against Shell in the district.
Shell called it “a big honor” to represent McConnell and denied that the opportunity was just a consolation prize.
“I never was searching for what I found when I ran for state representative,” Shell said. “I just felt a desire and a need to help out my community and change my state. If you told me six years ago that I could help create the change that we have in the state, but I’d lose, I’d do it a thousand times. “
Shell said he considers McConnell the best candidate in Kentucky for the 2020 U.S. Senate race. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has been mentioned as a possible candidate.
McConnell, who has been in the Senate since 1984, said Shell will be making public campaign appearances for him.
After the announcement, several teachers tweeted that they defeated Shell in his bid for re-election to the House and they will defeat McConnell in 2020.
McConnell was nonplussed.
“It’s a free country,” McConnell said. “Everybody can have their fair say.”
