Sarah Huckabee Sanders will bring Trump’s message to Kentucky GOP at Lexington dinner

President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will be the keynote speaker at the Republican Party of Kentucky’s Lincoln Dinner at Lexington’s Hilton Downtown on Aug. 25.
A news release from the state GOP Monday said Sanders will be joined by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr of Lexington.
“We are thrilled to have Ms. Sanders as our speaker for this year’s Lincoln Dinner,” said state Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown. “Ms. Sanders is one of the most recognizable messengers for Republicans and we look forward to hearing what she has to say about our party’s accomplishments under President Trump’s leadership over the past two years.”
Scott Jennings, a Kentucky political consultant and CNN contributor, will emcee the event that begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.rpk.org/lincoln for $150.
