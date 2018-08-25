Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he’s running for re-election in 2019

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said Saturday night he is running for re-election in 2019.
“You bet I’m running,” Bevin said from the stage at the Republican Lincoln Dinner, a fundraiser for the Republican Party of Kentucky.
It is unclear if the governor has filed any official paperwork to run for re-election, including whether he will keep Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton as his running mate.
While many in the Republican Party had assumed Bevin would seeking re-election, he had refused to declare his intentions, saying he had until January to decide.
Bevin will face the winner of what is expected to be a competitive Democratic primary. Attorney General Andy Beshear is the only candidate who has officially declared, but House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, former State Auditor Adam Edelen, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and State Rep. Attica Scott have all indicated they are considering a bid.
Edelen responded to the news on Twitter Saturday night, saying “Praise be to God.”
Bevin said he looked forward to the Democratic primary in his speech.
“What would be more fun than to watch a primary with lil Andy, Alison Grimes, Rocky and Attica Scott, wouldn’t that be fun?” Bevin said. “It would be fun for a change to watch them ripping each other up.”
