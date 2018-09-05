The Kentucky legislature won’t hire a new staff leader anytime soon. Here’s why.

The search for a new director of the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission will not begin until after the November state House and Senate elections, Senate President Robert Stivers said Wednesday.
Stivers, R-Manchester, said it would be better to wait until voters determine who will be serving in the next legislature. All 100 House seats and 19 of the 38 Senate seats are up for grabs this fall.
Stivers’ comments came after a regular meeting of legislative leaders, during which the top two Democrats — Senate Minority Leader Ray Jones of Pikeville and House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins of Sandy Hook — complained they were not consulted about the decision to let LRC Director David Byerman’s contract expire on September 30.
The LRC employs 327 people who conduct research and support for lawmakers and has an annual budget of about $63.4 million.
Stivers and House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne, R-Prospect, told Byerman late last month that his contract would not be extended.
Jones and Adkins said Wednesday that Democratic leaders should have been involved in the discussion to get rid of Byerman and be a part of the process in selecting a new director.
Byerman, who has held the job since 2015, said he was surprised by the decision and was assured that it was not a reflection of his job performance.
The Republican leaders declined to discuss the dismissal, only to say they wanted to take the LRC in a new direction. They have asked Byerman to stay on as an adviser through the first month of the 2019 General Assembly, which begins Jan. 8.
Until a new director is named, Becky Harilson and David Floyd, chiefs of staff for Senate GOP leadership and House GOP leadership, respectively, will share Byerman’s duties.
Asked Wednesday if he would give a positive job recommendation for Byerman, Stivers said that would depend on what job he might be seeking.
