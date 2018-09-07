When can you see Andy Barr and Amy McGrath debate on TV? You might only get one shot.

You’ve seen their television commercials. Again and again. But you may not have many chances to see them debate.
So far, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Lexington, and Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath have agreed to only one joint appearance: a live televised forum on Kentucky Educational Television. No date has been set yet for that forum.
McGrath and Barr have each accepted one other invitation to a televised debate — just not the same invitation.
McGrath’s campaign has agreed to attend a debate emceed by Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones and conservative host Lee Cruse on LEX18. On Thursday, Barr declined that invitation, citing the fact that Jones considered running against Barr in 2014 and has said he’s considering challenging U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020.
“He’s a partisan, liberal Democrat,” Barr said in Washington D.C. Friday. “He wants to debate me, that’s fine, we can debate at another time. But I’m more interested in not debating Matt Jones, I’m more interested in debating my opponent in this election.”
Meanwhile, Barr has accepted an invitation to attend a League of Women Voters forum hosted by WKYT, the Herald-Leader and 630 WLAP.
“Obviously, we look forward to debating,” Barr said. “We want to debate the issues and we have accepted multiple debates, not just live, televised debates, but multiple forums.”
McGrath has not yet said whether she will attend the League of Women Voters’ forum.
“We’ve been invited to a large number of debates and forums and we’re still deciding what we’re going to do,” said McGrath campaign manager Mark Nickolas.
Jones said he was disappointed that Barr turned down the debate offer. He hosted a gubernatorial debate between Gov. Matt Bevin and Jack Conway in 2015 without drawing concerns of partisan bias, Jones said.
“If you want an excuse not to do it, the excuse is Matt Jones is a Democrat, Matt Jones is considering running for Congress,” Jones said. “And I get that.”
Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District is widely considered a toss-up race that will help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019. Outside groups have poured money into the district and Barr has spent the past five weeks airing attacks on McGrath that say she’s “too liberal for Kentucky.”
McGrath has said she doesn’t plan on running traditional negative ads against Barr, and has chosen to showcase her family in ads over the past two weeks.
McClatchy DC reporter Lesley Clark contributed to this story from Washington D.C.
