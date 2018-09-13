Scott Pruitt, Former EPA Chief, in Talks for Next Job: Coal Consultant

In a photo provided by the agency, Scott Pruitt, the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency chief, signs an executive order as mining executives look on, in Washington, March 18, 2017. Standing second left is Joseph Craft, a billionaire executive, who has maintained a close behind-the-scenes relationship with Pruitt as the EPA has handed Craft a string of regulatory victories. (Eric Vance/Environmental Protection Agency via The New Yorkt Times)