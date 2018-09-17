Ronnie Bastin posts big fundraising lead over Linda Gorton in Lexington mayor’s race

Lexington mayoral candidate Ronnie Bastin has outraised Linda Gorton nearly three to one since the May 22 Lexington mayoral primary, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday.
Bastin, a former police chief and public safety commissioner, reported raising $273,544, including a $55,000 loan he made to his own campaign, according to reports filed with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. Bastin had $181,549.80 left to spend prior to the Nov. 6 general election.
Gorton, a former vice mayor and council member, raised $91,985 and has $71,880 left to spend in the nonpartisan race. The report covers fundraising from May 23 to Sept. 7.
Gorton’s report is available on KREF’s website, but Bastin’s won’t appear there for several days because he uses a financial software system that is not compatible with the state’s reporting system. He provided a copy of his report to the Herald-Leader.
Bastin chalked up his fundraising haul to a message that he says has resonated across the city.
“Since the primary election we have expanded our base of support among concerned citizens, teachers, city workers, small business owners and the agricultural industry,” Bastin said.
Gorton said she is not concerned about Bastin’s cash advantage.
Gorton was the top finisher in the seven-way primary for mayor on May 22. She received nearly 42 percent of the vote compared to Bastin’s 25 percent in the primary, when Bastin outraised her nearly two to one.
Bastin, a first-time candidate, raised more than $300,000 during the primary race. That total was boosted by a $110,000 personal loan. Gorton raised more than $120,000 during the primary.
“I’ve always been outspent,” Gorton said. “That’s true for my six previous races.”
Gorton was also outspent in her 2010 campaign to become the city’s vice mayor. She had previously served as an at-large council member and four terms as the 4th Council District representative.
Gorton continues to raise money from many in the horse and agriculture industries, as well as from the health care sector.
Some of Gorton’s notable donors this filing period include John Phillips of Darby Dan Farm and Frank Penn of Pennbrook Farm; Ben Kaufmann of Kaufmann Properties; and former Mayor Scotty Baesler and former Vice Mayor Isabel Yates.
Some of Bastin’s notable donors include many members of McBrayer, McGinnis, Leslie and Kirkland PLLC law firm; auto dealer Don Jacobs; Terry and Marion Forcht, owners of Forcht Group of Kentucky; Luther Deaton, president of Central Bank; Tim Haymaker of Haymaker Development Company; Ron Tritschler, the CEO of Webb Companies; former Gov. Paul Patton; and former Mayor Jim Newberry.
